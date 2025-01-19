United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield". "WW" raised (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: "WW" raised
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,598,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (339) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1853 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" raised. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30166 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
763 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
607 $
Price in auction currency 607 USD
