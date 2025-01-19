flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield". "WW" raised (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: "WW" raised

Obverse Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" "WW" raised - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" "WW" raised - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,598,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (339) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1853 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" raised. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30166 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
763 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
607 $
Price in auction currency 607 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

