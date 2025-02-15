flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1853

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1853 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1853 WW Shield
Sovereign 1853 WW Shield "WW" raised
Average price 2500 $
Sales
1 340
Obverse Sovereign 1853 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1853 WW Shield
Sovereign 1853 WW Shield "WW" incuse
Average price 1200 $
Sales
3 115
Obverse Half Sovereign 1853
Reverse Half Sovereign 1853
Half Sovereign 1853
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 125

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1853 WW Gothic
Reverse Crown 1853 WW Gothic
Crown 1853 WW Gothic Edge "SEPTIMO"
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Crown 1853 WW Gothic
Reverse Crown 1853 WW Gothic
Crown 1853 WW Gothic Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Halfcrown 1853
Reverse Halfcrown 1853
Halfcrown 1853
Average price 6400 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Florin 1853 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1853 WW Gothic
Florin 1853 WW Gothic
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 121
Obverse Shilling 1853
Reverse Shilling 1853
Shilling 1853
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 106
Obverse Sixpence 1853
Reverse Sixpence 1853
Sixpence 1853
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 144
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1853
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1853
Fourpence (Groat) 1853
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1853
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1853
Fourpence (Groat) 1853 Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1853
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1853
Fourpence (Groat) 1853
Average price
Sales
0 4
Obverse Threepence 1853
Reverse Threepence 1853
Threepence 1853
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Twopence 1853
Reverse Twopence 1853
Twopence 1853
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1853
Reverse Penny 1853
Penny 1853
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1853 WW
Reverse Penny 1853 WW
Penny 1853 WW
Average price 300 $
Sales
1 296
Obverse Halfpenny 1853 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1853 WW
Halfpenny 1853 WW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 222
Obverse Farthing 1853 WW
Reverse Farthing 1853 WW
Farthing 1853 WW
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 111
Obverse Half Farthing 1853
Reverse Half Farthing 1853
Half Farthing 1853
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Quarter Farthing 1853
Reverse Quarter Farthing 1853
Quarter Farthing 1853
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 27
