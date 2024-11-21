United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1853 WW "Gothic". Edge "SEPTIMO" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "SEPTIMO"
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1853 "Gothic" with mark WW. Edge "SEPTIMO". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 78,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (3)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- London Coins (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13014 $
Price in auction currency 20000 AUD
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
40492 $
Price in auction currency 32000 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF60 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1853 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search