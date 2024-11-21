flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1853 WW "Gothic". Edge "SEPTIMO" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "SEPTIMO"

Obverse Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" Edge "SEPTIMO" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" Edge "SEPTIMO" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1853 "Gothic" with mark WW. Edge "SEPTIMO". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 78,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13014 $
Price in auction currency 20000 AUD
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
40492 $
Price in auction currency 32000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF60 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
