Penny 1853 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1853 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 35734 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (28) UNC (129) AU (15) XF (86) VF (20) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (13) MS64 (34) MS63 (48) MS62 (10) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) XF45 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (8) PF64 (8) PF63 (1) DETAILS (2) RD (4) RB (20) BN (98) Service NGC (73) ANACS (4) PCGS (64) GENI (2)

Seller All companies

2020 Auctions (2)

51 Gallery (1)

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Auction World (14)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (6)

Bertolami (1)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (2)

CHS Basel Numismatics (4)

CMA Auctions (1)

CNG (6)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (3)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

DNW (11)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (21)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (58)

Heritage Eur (4)

HERVERA (2)

iBelgica (1)

Inasta (5)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (4)

Marudhar (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

N&N LONDON LTD (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (7)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Spink (33)

St James’s (5)

Stack's (24)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (17)

Stephen Album (3)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Tennants Auctioneers (2)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Via (2)

VL Nummus (6)

WAG (3)