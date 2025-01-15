United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1853 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,021,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (295)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1853 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 35734 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James's
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James's
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James's
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
