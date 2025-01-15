flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1853 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1853 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1853 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,021,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (295)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1853 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 35734 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (2)
  • 51 Gallery (1)
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Auction World (14)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (4)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CNG (6)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • DNW (11)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (21)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (58)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Inasta (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marudhar (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • N&N LONDON LTD (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (7)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (33)
  • St James’s (5)
  • Stack's (24)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (17)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (3)
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny 1853 WW at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1853 All English coins English copper coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access