United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,920,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1853 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3444 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,700,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (17)
- Downies (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (8)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (22)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (6)
- Möller (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (4)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (12)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (4)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
9490 $
Price in auction currency 7500 GBP
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1853 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search