United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,920,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1853 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3444 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,700,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.

United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
9490 $
Price in auction currency 7500 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1853 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

