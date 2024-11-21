United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1853 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,400. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
2404 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
5400 $
Price in auction currency 5400 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search