United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1853 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1853 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1853 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,400. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
2404 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
5400 $
Price in auction currency 5400 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

