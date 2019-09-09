flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1853 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1853 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1853 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,158

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30699 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1853 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 646 USD

