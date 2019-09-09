United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1853 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,158
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30699 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (1)
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search