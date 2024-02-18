flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Quarter Farthing 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Quarter Farthing 1853 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Quarter Farthing 1853 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Quarter Farthing
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 372 USD
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Heritage - January 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Numismática Leilões - September 25, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1853 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Quarter Farthing 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

