United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Quarter Farthing 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 372 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
