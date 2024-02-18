Quarter Farthing 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

