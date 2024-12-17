United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1853 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,559,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1853 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24316 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
