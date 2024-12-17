Halfpenny 1853 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1853 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24316 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (36) UNC (118) AU (14) XF (29) VF (12) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (21) MS64 (38) MS63 (23) MS62 (4) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (7) PF64 (6) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (7) RB (22) BN (75) Service NGC (77) PCGS (35) NNC (2) ANACS (1)

