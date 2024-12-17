flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1853 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1853 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1853 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,559,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1853 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24316 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Auctiones - December 15, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction CoinsNB - October 19, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1853 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

