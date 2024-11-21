flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1853 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1853 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,838,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24311 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

