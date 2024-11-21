United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,838,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24311 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
