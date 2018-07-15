Crown 1853 WW "Gothic". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1853 "Gothic" with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 20,500,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF63 (2) Service NGC (2)