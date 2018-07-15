United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1853 WW "Gothic". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1853 "Gothic" with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 20,500,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2022.
