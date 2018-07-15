flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1853 WW "Gothic". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: GINZA COINS CO.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1853 "Gothic" with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 20,500,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • GINZA (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
139831 $
Price in auction currency 20500000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1853 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1853 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

