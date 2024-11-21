United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Farthing 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 955,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
