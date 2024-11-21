flag
Half Farthing 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Farthing 1853 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Farthing 1853 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 955,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2019
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction DNW - June 10, 2015
Seller DNW
Date June 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Spink - January 24, 2007
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1853 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price

