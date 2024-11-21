flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1853 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1853 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
10756 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction DNW - June 10, 2015
Seller DNW
Date June 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1853 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
