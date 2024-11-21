United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2024.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
10756 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
