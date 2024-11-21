Halfcrown 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2024.

