United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield". "WW" incuse (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: "WW" incuse

Obverse Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" "WW" incuse - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" "WW" incuse - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1853 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" incuse. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32000 $
Price in auction currency 32000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU53 NGC
United Kingdom Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
For the sale of Sovereign 1853 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

