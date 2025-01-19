United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield". "WW" incuse (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: "WW" incuse
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1853 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" incuse. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32000 $
Price in auction currency 32000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
