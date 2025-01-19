Sovereign 1853 WW "Shield". "WW" incuse (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1853 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" incuse. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (5) AU (27) XF (17) VF (36) F (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (9) AU55 (10) AU53 (5) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) PF67 (2) PF65 (5) PF64 (3) PF63 (4) PF62 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (7) ULTRA CAMEO (7) Service NGC (39) PCGS (11)

