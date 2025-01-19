Half Sovereign 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1853 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (26) UNC (29) AU (16) XF (19) VF (28) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (7) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) VF20 (2) F15 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (7) PF63 (2) PF62 (2) PF61 (5) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (11) PL (1) Service PCGS (20) NGC (32) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

AA Muntenveiling (1)

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (8)

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (15)

Coinhouse (1)

DNW (3)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (6)

Heritage (32)

Herrero (1)

ibercoin (1)

Künker (2)

London Coins (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (5)

Spink (14)

Stack's (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)

Stephen Album (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

TimeLine Auctions (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)