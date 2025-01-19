flag
Half Sovereign 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1853 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1853 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,709,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1853 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
9300 $
Price in auction currency 9300 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
6702 $
Price in auction currency 5250 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1853 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

