United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,709,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1853 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AA Muntenveiling (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (15)
- Coinhouse (1)
- DNW (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (32)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Spink (14)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
9300 $
Price in auction currency 9300 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
6702 $
Price in auction currency 5250 GBP
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search