Farthing 1853 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1853 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place February 7, 2019.

