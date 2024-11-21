United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1853 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,028,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1853 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place February 7, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (4)
- BAC (13)
- CNG (5)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- DNW (4)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (11)
- Heritage (25)
- ibercoin (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
1645 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
