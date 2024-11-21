flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1853 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1853 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1853 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,028,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1853 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61201 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place February 7, 2019.

United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
1645 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1853 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

