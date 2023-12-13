flag
Threepence 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1853 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1853 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Bertolami Fine Arts

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 36,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 26852 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
820 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction Heritage - December 31, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction Bertolami - September 27, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1853 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
