Threepence 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 26852 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

