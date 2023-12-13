United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Bertolami Fine Arts
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 36,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 26852 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
820 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
