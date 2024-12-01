United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,256,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1853
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20982 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
