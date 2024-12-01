Shilling 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20982 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (29) UNC (37) AU (11) XF (23) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (13) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) AU58 (3) PF66 (1) PF65 (10) PF64 (4) PF63 (3) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (27) PCGS (18) ANACS (1)

