United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1853 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1853 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1853 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,256,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20982 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
