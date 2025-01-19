flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,329,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 121000 JPY
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Holmasto - October 12, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date October 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
