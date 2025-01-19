Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

