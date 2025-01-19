United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,329,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (6)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Bolaffi (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coin Cabinet (25)
- Coins of the Realm (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Eurseree (3)
- Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (30)
- Heritage Eur (6)
- HERVERA (4)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Holmasto (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (5)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (6)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Sovereign Rarities (4)
- Spink (8)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 121000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1891 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search