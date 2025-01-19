flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,368,215

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (5)
  • Coins of the Realm (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Rhenumis - September 2, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Stephen Album - September 19, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 28, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 15, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1873 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1873 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access