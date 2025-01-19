Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) AU (9) XF (14) VF (8) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Bolaffi (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (5)

Coins of the Realm (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (5)

Hong Kong (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Sedwick (1)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Spink (2)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)