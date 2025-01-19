Sovereign 1873 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,368,215
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1873
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1873 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.
