United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,847,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1900
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1900 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (6)
- Aurea (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coin Cabinet (46)
- DNW (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- GINZA (4)
- Goldberg (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (47)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- HERVERA (9)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (5)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (10)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leland Little (1)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (8)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numismática Leilões (11)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (3)
- Soler y Llach (12)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (11)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (10)
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 3600 DKK
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date December 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search