flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1900 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1900 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,847,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1900 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (6)
  • Aurea (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (46)
  • DNW (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • GINZA (4)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (47)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leland Little (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numismática Leilões (11)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (3)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (11)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (10)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 22, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 3600 DKK
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - December 8, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - December 8, 2024
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date December 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 10, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Leland Little - October 2, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Leland Little - October 2, 2024
Seller Leland Little
Date October 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1900 TB at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1900 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access