United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1900

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1900 TB
Reverse Sovereign 1900 TB
Sovereign 1900 TB
Average price 560 $
Sales
2 282
Obverse Half Sovereign 1900 TB St. George
Reverse Half Sovereign 1900 TB St. George
Half Sovereign 1900 TB St. George
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 176

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1900 TB
Reverse Crown 1900 TB
Crown 1900 TB Edge "LXIII"
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 87
Obverse Crown 1900 TB
Reverse Crown 1900 TB
Crown 1900 TB Edge "LXIV"
Average price 380 $
Sales
1 217
Obverse Halfcrown 1900 TB
Reverse Halfcrown 1900 TB
Halfcrown 1900 TB
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 143
Obverse Florin 1900 TB
Reverse Florin 1900 TB
Florin 1900 TB
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 80
Obverse Shilling 1900 TB
Reverse Shilling 1900 TB
Shilling 1900 TB
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 88
Obverse Sixpence 1900 TB
Reverse Sixpence 1900 TB
Sixpence 1900 TB
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1900 TB
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1900 TB
Fourpence (Groat) 1900 TB
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1900 TB
Reverse Threepence 1900 TB
Threepence 1900 TB
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Twopence 1900 TB
Reverse Twopence 1900 TB
Twopence 1900 TB
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1900 TB
Reverse Penny 1900 TB
Penny 1900 TB
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1900 TB
Reverse Penny 1900 TB
Penny 1900 TB
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse Halfpenny 1900 TB
Reverse Halfpenny 1900 TB
Halfpenny 1900 TB
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Farthing 1900 TB
Reverse Farthing 1900 TB
Farthing 1900 TB
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 9
