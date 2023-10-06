United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,805,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1900
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1900 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62489 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place August 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2012
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
