Halfpenny 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1900 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62489 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place August 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) RD (1) RB (5) BN (1) Service NGC (7)