flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1900 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1900 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,805,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1900 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62489 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place August 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2012
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1900 TB at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1900 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access