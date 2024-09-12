flag
Penny 1900 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 17,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 74825 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60. Bidding took place September 12, 2024.

United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
For the sale of Penny 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

