Sixpence 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27346 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

