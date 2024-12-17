United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,980,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1900
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27346 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
