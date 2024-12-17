flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1900 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1900 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,980,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction Heritage - November 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction Soler y Llach - March 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1900 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
