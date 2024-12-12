United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1900 TB. Edge "LXIV" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LXIV"
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1900
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1900 with mark TB. Edge "LXIV". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21618 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1561 $
Price in auction currency 240000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 145 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
