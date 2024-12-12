flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1900 TB. Edge "LXIV" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LXIV"

Obverse Crown 1900 TB Edge "LXIV" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1900 TB Edge "LXIV" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1900 with mark TB. Edge "LXIV". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21618 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2021.

