United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1900 TB. Edge "LXIII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LXIII"
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 353,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1900
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1900 with mark TB. Edge "LXIII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (13)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (17)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- Nomisma (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS61 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search