flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1900 TB. Edge "LXIII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LXIII"

Obverse Crown 1900 TB Edge "LXIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1900 TB Edge "LXIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 353,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1900 with mark TB. Edge "LXIII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (13)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (17)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Spink - April 10, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Spink - April 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS61 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 11, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1900 TB at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1900 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access