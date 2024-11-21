flag
Farthing 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1900 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1900 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,969,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1900 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 45. Bidding took place March 8, 2022.

United Kingdom Farthing 1900 TB at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1900 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1900 TB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1900 TB at auction Lugdunum - November 15, 2018
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1900 TB at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

