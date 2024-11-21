United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,969,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1900
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1900 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 45. Bidding took place March 8, 2022.
Сondition
All companies
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
