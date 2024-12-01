United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,529,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1900
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (9)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (5)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- Heritage (7)
- London Coins (18)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Roxbury’s (5)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (10)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 ICG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search