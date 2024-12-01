flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1900 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1900 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,529,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 ICG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1900 TB at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
