Threepence 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place July 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) Service PCGS (4) NGC (5)