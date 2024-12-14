flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1900 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1900 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,661,000
  • Mintage BU 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place July 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Inasta - October 8, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date October 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Threepence 1900 TB at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1900 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access