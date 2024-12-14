United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,661,000
- Mintage BU 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1900
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place July 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search