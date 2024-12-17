Halfcrown 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27354 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

