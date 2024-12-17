flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1900 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1900 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,479,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27354 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Via - December 9, 2024
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1900 TB at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

