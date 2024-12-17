United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,479,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1900
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27354 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
