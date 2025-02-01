flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1900 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1900 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,571

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
