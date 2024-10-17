United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1900 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,45 g
- Diameter 30,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,778,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1900
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1900 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price


Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RD ANACS
Selling price


Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price


Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price


Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
