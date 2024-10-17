Penny 1900 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1900 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition UNC (39) AU (1) XF (7) VF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (13) MS63 (4) DETAILS (1) RD (9) RB (10) BN (5) Service NGC (12) ANACS (1) PCGS (12)

