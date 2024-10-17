flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1900 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1900 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1900 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,45 g
  • Diameter 30,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,778,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1900 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 821 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Nomisma (5)
  • Pars Coins (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Stephen Album (4)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RD ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Stephen Album - November 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1900 TB at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1900 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access