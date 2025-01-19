flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,307,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1900 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
Seller Leu
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 260 CHF
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1900 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

