Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,307,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1900
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1900 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Leu
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 260 CHF
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1900 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
