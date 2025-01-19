Half Sovereign 1900 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1900 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition UNC (61) AU (25) XF (28) VF (51) F (8) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (16) MS63 (20) MS62 (12) MS61 (3) AU58 (6) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) + (1) Service PCGS (19) NGC (44)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (11)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (2)

Coin Cabinet (29)

DNW (4)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (2)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Heritage (26)

Heritage Eur (4)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (5)

Leu (1)

London Coins (3)

Möller (1)

Mowbray Collectables (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

NOONANS (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (4)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (4)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (5)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (10)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)