Shilling 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1900 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1900 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,938,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place June 5, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Spink - October 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Roma Numismatics - September 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1900 TB at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

