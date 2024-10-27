Shilling 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place June 5, 2013.

