United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1900 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,938,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1900
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1900 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place June 5, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
