United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,200. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
22800 $
Price in auction currency 22800 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Marudhar - November 4, 2024
Seller Marudhar
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
