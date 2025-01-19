United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1879 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1879
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,200. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
22800 $
Price in auction currency 22800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
