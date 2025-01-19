flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield". "WW" incuse (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: "WW" incuse

Obverse Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" "WW" incuse - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" "WW" incuse - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (272) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1855 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" incuse. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24340 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (10)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (49)
  • Coins of the Realm (9)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (11)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (32)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (6)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Künker (10)
  • Lockdales Auctioneers (1)
  • London Coins (45)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (4)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (4)
  • Spink (17)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1239 $
Price in auction currency 975 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
560 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1855 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1855 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access