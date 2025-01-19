United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield". "WW" incuse (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: "WW" incuse
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1855
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (272) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1855 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" incuse. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24340 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1239 $
Price in auction currency 975 GBP
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
560 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1855 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
