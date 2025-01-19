Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield". "WW" incuse (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1855 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" incuse. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24340 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (48) AU (64) XF (73) VF (72) F (6) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (8) MS62 (10) MS61 (11) MS60 (6) AU58 (25) AU55 (14) AU53 (13) AU50 (6) XF45 (6) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (77) PCGS (35) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (2)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (10)

Bolaffi (2)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (49)

Coins of the Realm (9)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (2)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (11)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (32)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Jean ELSEN (6)

Karamitsos (2)

Künker (10)

Lockdales Auctioneers (1)

London Coins (45)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Morton & Eden (3)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)

NOONANS (3)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Palombo (2)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (4)

SINCONA (4)

Sovereign Rarities (4)

Spink (17)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (7)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)

Status International (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (2)

Teutoburger (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (3)