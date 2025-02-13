flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1855

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1855 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1855 WW Shield
Sovereign 1855 WW Shield "WW" raised
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Sovereign 1855 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1855 WW Shield
Sovereign 1855 WW Shield "WW" incuse
Average price 700 $
Sales
4 276
Obverse Half Sovereign 1855
Reverse Half Sovereign 1855
Half Sovereign 1855
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 62

Silver coins

Obverse Florin 1855 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1855 WW Gothic
Florin 1855 WW Gothic
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Shilling 1855
Reverse Shilling 1855
Shilling 1855
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse Sixpence 1855
Reverse Sixpence 1855
Sixpence 1855
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1855
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1855
Fourpence (Groat) 1855
Average price 110 $
Sales
2 14
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1855
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1855
Fourpence (Groat) 1855
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1855
Reverse Threepence 1855
Threepence 1855
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Twopence 1855
Reverse Twopence 1855
Twopence 1855
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1855
Reverse Penny 1855
Penny 1855
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1855 WW
Reverse Penny 1855 WW
Penny 1855 WW
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 169
Obverse Halfpenny 1855 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1855 WW
Halfpenny 1855 WW
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 92
Obverse Farthing 1855 WW
Reverse Farthing 1855 WW
Farthing 1855 WW
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 3
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access