Half Sovereign 1855 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1855 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1855 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,120,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3943 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,041. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - February 4, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Warin Global Investments - May 10, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 10, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1855 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
