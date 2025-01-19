United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1855 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,120,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1855
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3943 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,041. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 10, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
