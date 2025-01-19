Half Sovereign 1855 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3943 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,041. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

