Threepence 1855 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1855 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1855 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 388,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

United Kingdom Threepence 1855 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1855 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1855 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1855 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1855 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1855 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1855 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1855 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1855 at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1855 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1855 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1855 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

