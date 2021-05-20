United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1855 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 388,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1855
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- DNW (5)
- NOONANS (2)
- St James’s (3)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
