United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1855 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1855 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1855 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,441,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1855 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22673 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,006. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1855 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1855 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 280 AUD
United Kingdom Farthing 1855 WW at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
