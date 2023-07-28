Farthing 1855 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1855 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22673 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,006. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)