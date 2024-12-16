United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1855 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,368,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1855
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24725 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
