Shilling 1855 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24725 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (10) XF (12) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (11) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service PCGS (10) NGC (14)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (8)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (14)

iNumis (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (2)

London Coins (3)

NOONANS (4)

Spink (5)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)