United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1855 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1855 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1855 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,368,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24725 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (8)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction Bolaffi - December 3, 2021
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 12, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1855 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

