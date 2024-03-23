United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1855 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,129,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1855
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27915 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,146. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (15)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search