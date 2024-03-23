flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1855 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1855 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1855 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,129,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27915 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,146. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Heritage - October 6, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1855 at auction Heritage - October 6, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date October 6, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1855 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access