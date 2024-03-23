Sixpence 1855 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27915 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,146. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

