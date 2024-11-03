United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1855 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,274,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1855
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1855 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ANACS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
