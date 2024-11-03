flag
Penny 1855 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,274,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1855 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Naumann - November 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ANACS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1855 WW at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

