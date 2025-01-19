United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield". "WW" raised (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: "WW" raised
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,448,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1855
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1855 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" raised. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 6,100. Bidding took place June 13, 2016.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1596 $
Price in auction currency 1250 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1078 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date June 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
