Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield". "WW" raised (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: "WW" raised

Obverse Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" "WW" raised - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" "WW" raised - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,448,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1855 "Shield" with mark WW. "WW" raised. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 6,100. Bidding took place June 13, 2016.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1596 $
Price in auction currency 1250 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1078 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 30, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 19, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 19, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - March 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 28, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 15, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coins of the Realm - August 1, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coins of the Realm - June 27, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date June 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 14, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1855 WW "Shield" at auction Coins of the Realm - May 30, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1855 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

