Fourpence (Groat) 1855 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 62103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)