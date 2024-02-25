United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 831,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1855
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1855 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 370,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2023.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1855 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
