flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 831,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1855 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 370,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • iNumis (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Florin 1855 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1855 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1855 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access