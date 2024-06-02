United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1855 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 646,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1855
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CMA Auctions (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
