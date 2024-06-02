flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1855 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1855 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1855 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 646,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1855 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

