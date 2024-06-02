Fourpence (Groat) 1855 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)