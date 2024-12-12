Halfpenny 1855 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1855 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition UNC (62) AU (4) XF (17) VF (5) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (22) MS64 (19) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) RD (2) RB (14) BN (37) Service NGC (41) PCGS (14)

Seller All companies

Agora (3)

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

DNW (5)

Goldberg (9)

Heritage (30)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (2)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roxbury’s (3)

Spink (3)

Stack's (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)