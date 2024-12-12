flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1855 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1855 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1855 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,456,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1855 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (3)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Heritage (30)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roxbury’s (3)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2023
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1855 WW at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1855 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access