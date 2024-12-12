United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1855 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,456,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1855
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1855 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
