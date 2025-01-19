flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,777,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place December 29, 2019.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 27, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - May 19, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
