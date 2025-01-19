United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,777,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1888
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place December 29, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
