Sovereign 1888 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place December 29, 2019.

Сondition UNC (35) AU (7) XF (34) VF (25) F (2) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (10) MS62 (15) MS61 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (20) PCGS (18)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (7)

Bolaffi (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (3)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (9)

Coins of the Realm (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (25)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (5)

Künker (2)

London Coins (7)

Lugdunum (1)

Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismática Leilões (3)

Rare Coins (1)

Roma Numismatics (4)

Schulman (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sovereign Rarities (3)

Spink (2)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

TMAJK sro (1)